Dosher Foundation receives $60,000 grant from the Noren Foundation

Through the generosity of the Noren Foundation, Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation has received $275,000 in grant funding over the past eight years.

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation has been awarded $60,000 in grant funding from the Noren Foundation, which is a private foundation.

The funds are designated for the purchase of nine new Metro crash carts which are designed for the specific purpose of being used in a code blue and for the professional development and training of staff with Resuscitation Quality Improvement (RQI) technology.

RQI technology improves an employee’s competency in Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) and Basic Life Support (BLS). RQI technology is the higher standard of care, demonstrated to improve clinical care delivery and to increase survival from sudden cardiac arrest.

Lynda Stanley, President and CEO of Dosher, said, “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of the Noren Foundation. Having access to the most advanced equipment makes a difference in the quality of patient care. Thanks to the consistent support of donors such as Noren, Dosher can remain on the cutting edge of innovative technologies used in healthcare.”

Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation was established and began operating in March of 2010. The Foundation’s primary responsibility is to encourage a steady flow of funds to the hospital from individuals and organization within the hospitals’ service area. These funds enable Dosher Hospital to continue providing its patients with the finest healthcare equipment, programs and services possible, as well as provide the resources necessary for construction expansion and remodeling projects.

For more information, call the Dosher Foundation at (910) 457-3936 or visit www.Dosher.org/Foundation.