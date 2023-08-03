Dosher Memorial Hospital celebrates 93 years of service

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — This year marks 93 years of service for Dosher Memorial Hospital, and the hospital is excited for its future as it gets closer to a century helping the people of Southport.

The hospital was founded back on June 2nd, 1930 by J. Arthur Dosher.

In the beginning, only 7 other crew members helped Dosher to run the hospital.

Over the years, the hospital has grown to have more than 100 physicians and more than 350 staff members.

Lynda Stanley has been with the hospital for 37 years and has seen the hospital change over the years.

However, despite those changes, she says Dosher’s goals are still the same.

“Our vision is to be the community’s choice for health care and in that vision, we are taking proactive steps that are really grounded in quality and service. So everything that we do is going to be focused around providing the best quality, the best service to our community.”

With its 100th anniversary just over the horizon, those who work there know how special the hospital is to the surrounding area.

“I just hope we can continue to serve our community like we have over these past years. I mean, I think its been remarkable that this small, independent hospital has stayed afloat this long and done such a good job at it.”

Stanley says the hospital announced its 7 year vision plan this past April to help upgrade its facilities.

The plan will begin with an 8,000 sq. ft. expansion to the emergency department, which will double the space the department currently has.