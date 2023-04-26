Dosher Memorial Hospital entering first phase of 7-year facility plan

Rendering of a portion of the new facility planned for Dosher (Photo: Dosher Memorial Hospital)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Dosher Memorial Hospital is entering the first phase of a seven-year Master Facility Plan.

The first phase will take approximately three years to complete and will include the following renovations and expansions to the hospital and medical clinics:

· Expansion of current Central Sterile space, installing a second washer to expand throughput

· Addition of three provider work spaces at Dosher Medical Plaza on Long Beach Road

· Construction of two additional provider pods on Oak Island

· Expansion of Hospital Lab to 2,409 sq. ft.to increase waiting area and bench space, adding a blood draw station and patient restroom

· Expand pharmacy to 2,243 sq. ft.

· Building a new 8,000 sq. ft. Emergency Department Complex which will stand at the corner of E. 9th and N. Howe Street.

The new Emergency Department will increase the current treatment spaces from 10 to 14 and will also include the addition of 6-8 vertical care chairs, to streamline wait times and care for patients of lower acuity. The new ED space will include its own X-Ray, lab draw station, and registration desk.

The old Emergency Department will be converted to clinic space for medical providers, according to a press release.