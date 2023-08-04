Dosher Memorial Hospital hosts 3rd annual back-to-school drive

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Providing healthcare to the people of Southport wasn’t the only service that Dosher Memorial Hospital was offering Thursday.

The hospital held its 3rd annual back-to-school drive.

Communities in Schools of Brunswick County partnered with the hospital to collect school supplies for local students in need.

Members of the community dropped off school supplies, which is then taken to Communities in Schools to be cataloged, and then passed out to students at a later date.

Drew Jordan, a lead success coach for Communities in Schools, says working with Dosher has been a great partnership for the organization.

“Our vision is to be the community’s choice for health care and in that vision, we are taking proactive steps that are really grounded in quality and service. So everything that we do is going to be focused around providing the best quality, the best service to our community.”

By the end of the event, a large number of supplies had been donated, including 79 boxes of crayons, 106 boxes of glue sticks and 64 packs of loose leaf paper, accompanied by a $200 check.