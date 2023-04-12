Dosher Memorial Hospital receives $35,000 donation to purchase equipment

Dosher Memorial Hospital recently received a $35,000 grant (Photo: Dosher Memorial Hospital)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation was recently awarded $35,000 in grant funding from the Noren Foundation.

The funds are designated for a Cardiology Department upgrade, including the purchase of an Electrocardiograph (EKG) machine and a RAPIDpoint Blood Gas System machine.

The purchase of a new wireless EKG machine will replace the current machine, which is 10 years old. The Cardiology Department does an average of 290 EKG’s per month and with the new machine they will have wireless module capability which means there is no need to take the EKG machine in the room with the wireless module, according to a press release.

“The generous grant funding from the Noren Foundation has had a positive impact on our ability to respond to the needs of our patients using the most advanced equipment and technology. We are extremely grateful for their support,” said Lynda Stanley, President and CEO of Dosher.