Dosher Memorial Hospital receives 75-year milestone award

Dosher Memorial Hospital recently received a milestone award (Photo: Dosher Memorial Hospital)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Dosher Memorial Hospital has been presented with the American Hospital Association’s Milestone Award to recognize the hospital’s 75 years of membership with the organization.

“Dosher Memorial Hospital has a vital role in providing the people of Southeastern Brunswick County with high-quality health care services close to home,” Matthew Wright, the AHA’s regional executive for North Carolina said. “We are grateful for Dosher’s dedication to the community and partnership with us.”

Founded in 1898, the AHA provides insight and education for health care leaders and is a source of information on health care issues and trends.