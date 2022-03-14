Dosher Memorial Hospital urging residents to prioritize health check-ups as pandemic concerns subside

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Dosher Memorial Hospital will host a health fair this weekend and they’re hoping people who have avoided seeking medical care during the pandemic will show up.

According to the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 40.9 percent of U.S. adults avoided medical care during the pandemic.

DMH President and CEO Lynda Stanley says figures like this is one reason why they’re excited to offer this health fair to the community.

“Our focus really is gonna be around education and access to healthcare,” she said. “We’re excited to offer it and looking forward to having the community come out and us being able to offer that benefit of free healthcare to our community.”

Health experts agree its critical for people to monitor their health and recognize symptoms that could be precursors or triggers for disease.

The health fair will be held Saturday, March 19, between 8 – 11 a.m., at the front entrance of the hospital.

“When we actually began looking at the health of Brunswick County back in 2016 with the Brunswick Wellness Coalition, we were ranked about number 45,” Stanley said. “We’ve done a lot of work in that space in order to offer information and screenings to our community in conjunction with the Wellness Coalition.”

According to the Robert Luke Foundation, Stanley says the county now ranks number 25.

With the pandemic, lots of people were reluctant to go to the hospital for treatment or to see their regular physician for annual exams.

“We want you to engage and look at your health, make it a priority again,” Stanley said. “Our goal is to be the healthiest county in North Carolina.”

Stanley says the pandemic was an unprecedented time.

“One of the things that we do, and it’s our driving mission, is that we’re going to provide high-quality care with compassion,” she said “With that as our guiding force, even though there were very, very difficult days, our staff rose to the challenge.

Some of the services, screenings and educational opportunities provided at the health fair will include:

Diabetes A1C screenings

Blood pressure checks

Physical therapy table – fall screenings

Walk-in, self-request mammogram (certain restrictions apply)

COVID-19 boosters (Moderna only, ages 19 years or older)

Nutrition tips and food sampling

“Ask a doctor” table hosted by a Dosher primary care provider

Fitness information and “Move to the Groove” fitness demo at 10 a.m.

Dosher Memorial Hospital is located at 924 North Howe Street in Southport. In addition to the health fair, the Brunswick Wellness Coalition Spring Into Health 5K/1 Mile Color Run & Walk will be taking place at 8:30 a.m. at the back side of the hospital.