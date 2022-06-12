Dosher Memorial Hospital turns 92-years-old

Hospital holds community cookout to celebrate

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) – It was all about music, food, and socializing at Dosher Memorial Hospital this weekend – for the hospital’s birthday celebration.

The event was held on hospital grounds in Southport – and hosted by Dosher staff and members of their trustees.

Community members were welcomed to a cook-out, birthday treats, and a DJ.

The hospital – founded by Dr. J Arthur Dosher- started off with two physicians, who served all of Brunswick County in the early 1900’s.

The hospital opened on June 2, 1930, with two medical staff and an additional five support personnel, $33,000 was raised to cover construction costs.

President and CEO Lynda Stanley said their goal is to continue to provide compassionate and quality care to the community.

This hospital exists only because of the community, from day one, they invested in having healthcare, locally,” she said “We just love Dosher Hospital, we love what we’ve done, we love what we’re doing and we’re just excited about the future of Dosher Hospital, and the care we are going to be able to provide.”

Brunswick County is encouraging the community to fill out a community health opinion survey to address any health needs or concerns Southport residents have.

The survey will go live in the upcoming weeks – the link can be found by clicking here.