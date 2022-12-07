Doug Medlin resigns as Surf City’s mayor

Doug Medlin resigned as Surf City's mayor on December 6, 2022 (Photo: Town of Surf City)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Doug Medlin announced his resignation as Surf City’s Mayor on Tuesday, December 6, at the town council’s regularly scheduled meeting.

The town says Medlin is stepping down to focus on his family and health but leaves a legacy through his more than 35-years of public service to Surf City.

“I am so proud of all the things I have been able to contribute to; I am glad I was able to help our community and I will continue to help from a different place and perspective,” Medlin said. “I am proud that I led the charge on getting our sewer started here in our town back in the 80’s. I am proud that I worked to update our water treatment system. I am extremely proud that I worked with a group of people on beach nourishment and relieved that we have finally secured that project this year!”

Medlin was sworn in as a Councilman on April 5, 1988, and appointed Mayor Pro-Tem and then sworn in as Mayor December 5, 1989, until December 1991. Medlin was again voted as Mayor in November 2019.

During the same town council meeting, Councilwoman Teresa Batts was appointed as Mayor and Councilman Don Helms was appointed Mayor Pro-Tem. Now Mayor Batts was sworn in directly following the meeting. With Medlin’s resignation and Batts becoming Mayor, there is a vacancy on the Council and that will be filled.

The Town will be publishing a process to openly select someone to fill the vacant council position.

The Town of Surf City will continue to celebrate and recognize all the accomplishments of former Mayor Doug Medlin and details of a public celebration will be announced soon.