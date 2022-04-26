Downtown Alive announces lineup for free concert series

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After announcing last month that the Downtown Sundown Concert Series was being discontinued, the Downtown Business Alliance revealed the new Downtown Alive Concert Series lineup today.

The series will take place along Chestnut Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets, featuring a mix of local musicians and regional touring bands.

The free concert series begins May 28th with their KICK OFF CONCERT, showcasting The Stanger ; Feat. Mike Santoro.

Shows will run each Saturday 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm until September 3rd, when JoeHero – A Tribute to THE FOO FIGHTERS ends the concert series.

