Wilmington Downtown Incorporated to discontinue “Downtown Sundown” free concert series

Bass guitarist plays blues music at concert in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –COVID restrictions changed the way many downtown businesses operated at their peak. In that time, Wilmington Downtown Incorporated turned its attention away from running concerts to instead being a more business-centered, economic development organization supporting downtown economic growth and projects that would enhance Wilmington’s future.

With the opening of Live Oak Bank Pavillion, more concerts at the Wilson Center and Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, and also the local performing arts and music scene emerging back from it’s fall during the pandemic, WDI decided not to bring back the Downtown Sundown concert series.

Holly Childs, President and CEO of Wilmington Downtown Inc., hoped that this would open doors to attract more business into Wilmington’s local venues. In a statement she says, “Today, we have a fantastic lineup of not only national acts at our major venues, but many of our smaller locally-operated venues are supporting hometown acts that the Downtown Sundown Concert Series did not spotlight. These venues also support local and statewide craft beer and distilleries.”

Holly Childs was not with WDI when the concert series began or when it was operated. WDI’s decision not to restart the concert series is not the result of the city’s contract with Live Nation. If you would like to review the contract with Live Nation, it is available through the City of Wilmington.

WDI is now conducting events through the Downtown Economic Development Series, attempting to enhance impact and bring together the community. Their aim is also to bring awareness to transformative downtown projects and issues that support jobs and economic growth.

Regardless of straying away from the Downtown Sundown series, there is still many events and locations to enjoy entertainment in the Wilmington area. Dead Crow Comedy Room is back in business with a new location on Third Street- The Brooklyn Arts Center, Live at Ted’s, Thalian Hall, and many other smaller downtown areas also are building their schedules for the peak season.

“We hope the Wilmington community will continue to support downtown business by attending events at local venues. These businesses work very hard to bring our community entertainment and make our downtown one of the greatest – and most sought-after places to live in the U.S.”