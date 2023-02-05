Downtown Wilmington hosts 43rd Annual NC Jazz Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Some stars of the music world came out to Downtown Wilmington this weekend for an annual music festival.

The North Carolina Jazz Festival took place in Downtown Wilmington Thursday through Saturday at the Hotel Ballast.

Jazz all-stars from across the country, and even internationally, rotated to deliver different sounds and jazz styles for all to enjoy.

North Carolina Jazz Festival President, Sandy Evans, says that the Jazz Festival not only is important to the state, but also Wilmington, as many musicians come from the area.

“It’s a lot of fun. Just coming and listening you feel the joy. The musicians love what they are doing, they love to share it, and we love to grab on to it,” said Evans.

This weekend was the 43rd year of the festival.