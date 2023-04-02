Dozen people displaced after apartment complex fire Saturday night

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A dozen people are displaced after a fire severely damaged an apartment complex in Wilmington late Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for the fire department said crews responded to Cypress Grove Apartments just off 17th street around 6:00 Saturday evening.

While no civilians were injured, a firefighter did suffer an injury and was taken by ambulance to the nearby hospital.

He was released the same night.

The cause of the fire is still yet to be determined, as this is an active investigation.