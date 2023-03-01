Dozens of firefighters respond to Pender County brush fire

WILLARD, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of firefighters responded to a brush fire in Pender County Tuesday evening.

A homeowner started burning debris on their land on Saturday, Feb. 25, and thought the fire was out.

On Tuesday, Feb 28, the wind picked up and spread an ember around 4:30 p.m., which then burned about 50 acres in the 1900 block of US Highway 421 in Willard near the Shiloh-Columbia Volunteer Fire Department.

Five fire departments assisted with containing the fire.

There will likely be heavy smoke in the area in Wednesday morning.

Fire officials urge you to use caution when burning and make sure your fire is completely out.