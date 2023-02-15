Dozens of minority-owned businesses gather for networking event hosted by Genesis Block

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 50 minority-owned businesses gathered at the McKeithan Center on the North Campus of CFCC on Wednesday, for a chance to network with each other and potential customers.

Genesis Block partnered with the Carolina Small Business Development Fund to host “Converting Conversations to Contracts + Capital” in honor of Black History Month.

Genesis Block’s “Converting Conversations to Contracts + Capital” was a trade show-style event. It’s goal, helping organizations and government agencies connect with companies for contracting opportunities and helping supply chain leaders diversify their supply chains, and also increase spending with minority owned businesses.

“We’re trying to define as many qualified diverse-owned businesses, –minority owned businesses, and we want to let the larger organizations in the area know that we have qualified minority owned,” said Girard Newkirk, , Genesis Block co-founder and CEO.

“If you’re a business, a diverse business out there and your trying to grow or you’re struggling, you don’t know how to get contracts, you don’t know how to meet individuals. We’ve created a safe space for you to come and meet our larger institutions,” said Tracey Newkirk, Genesis Block co-founder and president.

Some of the large organizations at the event included the North Carolina Department of Transportation, GE Hitachi, Novant Health, New Hanover County Government, the City of Wilmington government, financial institutions, and more.

“Conversations to Contracts is a phenomenal event, just connecting with people in higher places, as a small business owner and smaller entrepreneur is unmatched. It really gives us the opportunity to expand and just have these people in our network,” said Alexis Perry, The Bash Pad founder.

Genesis Block’s partner for the event, the Carolina Small Business Development Fund, is also hosting its “Black Entrepreneurship Series” throughout the month of February. Through the series, they are hosting panels and networking events, and highlighting challenges and opportunities for black entrepreneurs in high-growth industries.

“This Black Entrepreneurship Week Series, is a three-city tour. Wilmington’s the second stop. There’s a friendly competition in the Triangle, Wilmington, and Charlotte, to see who has the best ecosystem for black small businesses, and so far Wilmington’s winning,” said Kevin Dick, Carolina Small Business Development Fund president and CEO.

This year, Genesis Block has a company goal to connect minority-owned firms to $2.5 million in contracting opportunities.

This is an event held quarterly by Genesis Block, the next one is scheduled for May 17.