Dr. William Breedlove named new Pender County Schools Superintendent

Dr. Brad Breedlove has been named the new Superintendent of Pender County Schools (Photo: UCPS)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Dr. William Bradley Breedlove has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Pender County Schools.

Dr. Breedlove succeeds Dr. Steven Hill, who retired earlier this month.

Breedlove will step into his new role January 1, 2023.

“I am very honored and excited to serve the students, families, and communities within Pender County.” Dr. Breedlove said. “The success of the students in Pender County Schools is a testament to the teamwork between teachers, staff, administration, parents, and the various community partners. I am very honored to work with this amazing team of educators. Pender County Schools has a track record of success in preparing students for life beyond graduation and to be a part of this team is a true honor for me.”

Prior to moving into his new role with Pender County Schools, Dr. Breedlove spent 23 years with Union County Public Schools where he most recently served as Chief Academic Officer which supports the superintendent by overseeing all areas of teaching, learning, and school performance.

“As board chair I would like to welcome Dr. Breedlove to the Pender County Schools family,” Pender County Board of Education Chair Brad George said. “As Chief Academic officer of one of North Carolina’s top performing districts with 53 schools, 43,000 students, and 5,000 employees the Board felt he would be a great leader to continue the success and move the district to the next level.”