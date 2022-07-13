Pender County Schools Superintendent announces his retirement

Superintendent Dr. Steven Hill talks about the need for new schools.

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — During the closed session portion of the July 12th Board of Education meeting, Pender County Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hill informed Board members of his intention to retire, according to Pender County Schools.

They say Dr. Hill’s final day with Pender County Schools will be October 10, 2022.

Dr. Hill will be taking on a leadership role with the Greater Topsail Area Chamber of Commerce and will continue to be a vital part of Pender county.

“After 32 years of public service it’s time to start giving back to my family full-time,” Dr. Hill said. “Pender County Schools put its faith in me five years ago and over that time the district has been through a lot. I’d like to think that we came out of it all stronger and I have no doubt the district will continue to thrive.”

Since taking over in September 2017, Dr. Hill has helped provide answers to the many questions and concerns facing public education. As Pender County continues to be one of the fastest growing counties in North Carolina, Dr. Hill has helped the district meet the needs of students while balancing issues that arise due to population growth, funding, natural disasters and an international pandemic.

“We thank Dr. Hill for all of the hard work and dedication that he has put into his time with Pender County Schools.” Brad George, Pender County School Board of Education Chairman, said. “The work that Dr. Hill has done will live on for years to come, and if the bond is approved in November the schools that will be built will be his legacy and help with his vision of providing a pathway from the classroom to careers.”

Under Dr. Hill’s leadership, in 2021 Pender Early College became the first school in Pender county history to be named a National Blue-Ribbon School. Additionally, renovations and additions were completed at Burgaw Middle, Cape Fear Elementary, Cape Fear Middle, Pender High, and West Pender Middle. Penderlea, Surf City Elementary and Surf City Middle schools each opened for the 2018-19 school year.