Driver arrested after fatal hit and run in Wilmington

Wilmington Police (Photo courtesy: WWAY staff)

UPDATE: 1:16 p.m. — WPD has identified the pedestrian as 21-year-old McGroary Domitrovits. Sigg is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center with a $625,000 secured bond.

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a woman in connection with a fatal hit and run incident early Saturday morning in Wilmington.

The department said they were called to Eastwood Road just before 3 a.m. They found a man in his 20s in the roadway. He died on the scene.

Police tracked down a suspect vehicle at Carolina Bay Drive and Eastwood Road. They arrested 22-year-old Hailey Sigg. She has now been charged with Felony Death by Vehicle, Felony Hit and Run, and DWI.

WPD is currently working to identify the man who died at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD at (910) 343-3609.