Driver charged in death of young performer at Raleigh Parade has history of vehicle violations

A girl was hit and killed during the Raleigh Christmas Parade (Photo: WTVD / CNN)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — The driver who is facing numerous charges, including misdemeanor death, after an 11-year-old died from her injuries after being hit by a truck in the Raleigh Christmas parade has a history of vehicle violations, records show.

Hours after the accident on Saturday, Raleigh police charged Landen Christopher Glass, 20, with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment, unsafe movement and carrying a firearm in a parade.

