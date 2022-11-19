Girl dies after being hit by out-of-control truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade; driver charged

At least one person was injured at the Raleigh Christmas Parade when a truck careened out of control and hit someone.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Raleigh police confirm the girl accidentally hit by a truck towing a float during the Raleigh Christmas Parade has died.

Police said the accident happened around 10:14 a.m. near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue when the driver said he lost control of the truck. He hit the child at a low rate of speed, police said.

Despite life-saving efforts, the child died. No other parade participants were injured.

