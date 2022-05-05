Driver faces DWI charge after NC wrong-way pursuit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Video released on Wednesday shows dashcam footage of an April 8 collision involving an officer and an impaired wrong-way driver in Raleigh.

Trooper Cody E. Thao of the State Highway Patrol responded to an early-morning call at 12:13 a.m. that day for assistance from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office who were pursuing a suspect, now identified as 26-year-old Joshua Ray Bibey, of Raleigh.

As Bibey led the pursuit into Wake County, Trooper Thao exited onto the I-40 eastbound ramp to Rock Quarry Road. It was on that exit ramp that Thao saw the suspect’s vehicle traveling the wrong way on the exit ramp.

Trooper Thao then drove his patrol vehicle directly perpendicular into Bibey’s path and prevented him from entering I-40 traveling the wrong way.

Commander of the State Highway Patrol, Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., said he could not be more proud of Thao.

“Trooper Thao and his quick decision to stop the wrong-way driver, his actions most undoubtedly saved lives,” Johnson Jr. said. “His willingness to put himself in harm’s way is representative of the lifesaving work our members do each day. Placing others before ourselves is not just a saying amongst the law enforcement profession, it’s a reality of what we do for the betterment of the communities we serve.”

Thao was evaluated on the scene by EMS crews and did not sustain any injuries.

Bibey was transported to WakeMed Hospital with suspected injuries and has been charged with driving while impaired, a State Highway Patrol release said Wednesday.

Thao’s in-car camera during the collision was released Wednesday in accordance with a superior court judge signed petition under North Carolina law.