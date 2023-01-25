Driver killed in Bladen County hit and run involving tractor-trailer

NC Highway Patrol is searching for a tractor-trailer driver involved in a deadly hit and run (Photo: MGN)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run driver in a recent deadly crash in Bladen County.

Around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, the Highway Patrol responded to a collision on NC87 at Tobermory Road in Bladen County near the Cumberland County line.

A tractor-trailer was traveling east on Tobermory Road and turned left onto NC87 North. Highway Patrol says the tractor trailer failed to yield to another vehicle, which was traveling south on NC87 through the intersection. Both vehicles collided in the intersection.

After impact, the tractor-trailer left the scene and continued traveling north on NC87 toward Cumberland County.

The driver of the vehicle died as a result of injures from the crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the State Highway Patrol at 910-642-7169.