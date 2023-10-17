Driver license renewal span doubling from every 8 years to every 16 years for some drivers

NC driver license (Photo: MGN)

(WWAY) — You won’t have to renew your driver license as often beginning in July.

A provision in the new North Carolina budget law doubles license renewals from 8 to 16 years for drivers under 66 years old.

The provision will go into effect in July. It’s designed to alleviate backlogs and wait times.

You’ll still need a real-ID starting in 2025 to board a commercial airliner and visit some federal properties.

Those IDs must be renewed every eight years. Otherwise, you’ll need an alternate for of ID like a passport.