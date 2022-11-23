Driver of truck that hit girl in NC parade released on bond

20-year-old Landen Glass was released on a $4,000 bond. (Photo: AP)

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The man who was driving a truck that fatally hit a girl in a North Carolina holiday parade has been released on bond.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed that Landen Glass, 20, was released on a $4,000 bond.

Glass is scheduled to return to court on January 26th, 2023.

The driver of a white pickup truck towing a float in the Raleigh Christmas parade on Saturday morning lost control and hit the girl, who died from her injuries, Raleigh police said.

The girl has been identified as 11-year-old Hailey Brooks. She was a performer with the CC & Company Dance Complex.

Glass was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, using improper equipment, unsafe movement and carrying a firearm in a parade.

If convicted of all those offenses, Glass could face a maximum sentence of one year in jail, a 30-day suspension of his driver’s license, up to a $750 fine and a lasting mark on his driving record. A family member said that Glass would not be making a statement.

Nobody else at the parade was injured in the collision.