Drivers reminded to secure loose items on National Secure Your Load Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — To prevent roadside litter, and possible car crashes, it is important to secure loose items in your vehicles.

The NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program, along with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, are reminding the community to make sure everything is secured before you start moving in honor of National Secure Your Load Day.

Mark Ezzell, director of the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program says it’s critical for drivers to tie down their loads.

“This will keep anything from falling onto the highway and obstructing other drivers. Securing your load will keep North Carolina clean and other travelers safe.”

Throughout the day Tuesday, local and state law enforcement officers and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program will be using social media, variable message boards, and enforcement efforts to educate people about the importance of securing loads.

According to the American Automobile Association Foundation for Trafic Safety (AAA), over one third of crashes that involve debris occur from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when they say many people are on the road hauling or moving heavy items like furniture or equipment.

Tiffany Wright, director of Public Affairs for AAA Carolinas reminds drivers that unsecured loads are not only dangerous, but illegal.

“You should secure the load on your vehicle as if those driving behind you are your loved ones.”

Aside from being dangerous and unlawful, unsecured loads are also a major contributor to roadside litter.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that about $11.5 billion is spent cleaning up roadside litter nationwide.

Also, as much as 40% of that litter is estimated to come from unsecured loads.

Littering can be expensive for drivers, too. Drivers in North Carolina who don’t properly secure their loads could face fines up to $2,000 for littering.

For more information, click here.