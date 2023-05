Drone used to clean windows outside apartment complex

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This afternoon on the Pier 33 apartments downtown, a drone was being used to clean outside windows. A company named 4 Seasons Pressure Pashing is incorporating drones into their workforce. The drones are used to clean in hard-to-reach areas and to clean tall apartments and buildings. With a worker controlling the drone, it looks to make life easier for those doing the dirty work.