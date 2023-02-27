Drop off unused or expired prescription medications at Operation Medicine Cabinet

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you have any unused or expired medications, you can dispose of them safely at the Operation Medicine Cabinet event.

The Operation Medicine Cabinet event provides the community with a safe and responsible way to dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications, to ensure that they do not end up in the wrong hands.

Proper disposal of prescription drugs reduces the risk of accidental poisoning or overdose.

Operation Medicine Cabinet is taking place at the Dosher Memorial Hospital on April 6th, 2023 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Dosher Memorial Hospital is located at 924 N. Howe St. in Southport.

There are also other safe medication disposal locations throughout Brunswick County.