Drunk driver hits Wilmington mounted police office, injures horse

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Early Saturday morning, Wilmington PD Mounted Units were walking along South Front Street in downtown Wilmington when a drunk driver attempted to pass when one of the horses, 19-year-old Elton, and a mounted unit officer were struck from behind by the vehicle.

The mounted officer was not injured, however, the horse sustained an injury to his left leg. The driver, 24-year-old Alexis Williamson, was arrested and has been charged with DWI, Improper Passing, and Failure to Reduce Speed. William blew a .19 BAC on the intoximeter and is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center. Williamson was given a $3,000 unsecured bond.

“Our animal programs have been in existence for more than 30 years and we currently have eight dedicated to serving alongside our human officers including the K9 and Mounted Units,” said WPD Chief Donny Williams. “They assume the same risks and many of the same challenges as their partners. The individual who hit Elton was driving under the influence and was twice the legal limit. We are thankful that the human officer was not injured and we are praying for a quick recovery for our hard-working horse, Elton. We are ensuring he receives the best medical care and at the latest check, Elton is able to put weight on his injured leg. This incredible Percheron has been with us for 16 years and we are grateful for his continued service.”