Duke and UNC to face off in a matchup for the ages in the 2022 Final Four

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WBTV) – The Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels represent one of the greatest rivalries in the history of all sports, and on Saturday they meet for the very first time in the NCAA Tournament.

That’s right, out of 257 games between the two rivals – none have happened in the NCAA Tournament. Out of those 257 games, UNC has won 142 times while Duke has won 115 times.

The two schools have a total of 12 national championships.

