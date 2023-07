Duke Energy testing Brunswick Nuclear Plant sirents next week

Sirens at the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be sounding their test sirens again next week.

Crews say a five to 30 second test is scheduled between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on July 12th.

No public action is required.

The testing is part of regular, quarterly testing. All 38 sirens within 10 miles of the plan will sound to ensure they’re working properly.