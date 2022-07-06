Duke Energy testing sirens next Wednesday around Brunswick Nuclear Plant

Brunswick Nuclear Plant in Southport. (Photo: nuclear.duke-energy.com)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested one week from today.

Between 10:00 am and 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 13th, 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for 5-30 seconds as part of Duke Energy’s regular, quarterly testing.

To ensure they are functioning properly, the company says it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once. Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

Because these are tests, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages. If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

For more information about nuclear emergency preparedness and outdoor warning sirens, you can visit duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.