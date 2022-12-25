Duke Energy urge customers delay unnecessary energy use for the next 24 to 48hrs

Warming shelters open through out Cape Fear

CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — Several areas throughout the Cape Fear have opened warming shelters as a result of Duke Energy’s rolling blackouts.

A Duke Energy Alert to customers read: “The extremely low temperatures and high demand continue to place an unusual strain on the energy grid. Please consider powering down all nonessential devices and delaying unnecessary energy use for the next 24 – 48 hours to help avoid rotating outages in the early morning hours on Sunday and Monday. We understand this is a difficult ask given both the holidays and the cold temps, and we are grateful for your efforts.”

Power outages across its system were the result of the high energy demand due to extremely cold temperatures.

According to Whiteville Emergency Service Director Hal Lowder, a shelter has been opened in Whiteville to help those without power stay warm.

“Columbus County opened a shelter in the city limits and if you know of any elderly, or people with medical devices that require power or those who are unhoused, let them know they can come to the warming center,” said Lowder. “Everybody hunker down, if you don’t need to be out, don’t.”

Lowder urged everyone to check on their neighbors.

The shelter, located at 127 West Webster Street in Whiteville opened at 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to Assistant Columbus County Manager Nick West.

“We are currently open right now, we are providing people with a place to keep warm,” said West. “We’ve maintained contact with the power company and they don’t anticipate any more rolling blackouts.”

West added things can change, and the decision is ultimately up to Duke Energy.

Power outages in Hamstead pushed Pender County Emergency Management to open a warming shelter at the Hampstead Annex, located at 15060 US Hwy. 17 in Hampstead and will remain open until power is restored.

People lined up in front of the Fellowship Hall of Trinity United Methodist Church located on Market Street, on Friday afternoon.

About 60 cots and blankets were set up for anyone seeking shelter but all spots quickly filled up on both Friday and Saturday.

The shelter will remain open through Monday night, more information can be found here.

Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation Spokesperson Brookes Versaggi said they don’t plan on performing rolling blackouts but will work with Duke Energy if deemed necessary.

BEMC also urged customers to conserve energy at this time.