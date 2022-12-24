Duke Energy emergency power outages underway; thousands in Cape Fear without power

Thousands without power while Duke Energy performs emergency power outages due to freezing temperatures. Photo from Duke Energy interactive outage map on December 24, 2022 at about 1:30 p.m.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy is experiencing short temporary power outages across its system due to extremely cold temperatures driving the unusually high energy demand.

According to Duke Energy, emergency outages, also known as rolling blackouts, are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.

The majority of these emergency outages will be restored remotely, but in some cases, a crew will need to be dispatched, prolonging restoration times.

According to Duke Energy, unrelated factors, such as downed tree limbs are also causing outages at the same time.

Duke Energy will update its online interactive map as areas provide updated information, and ask the public to be patient as they work to restore service.

The outage information is normally updated about every 15 minutes, however, because of the nature of restoration efforts during a large weather event, the outage map may be updated less frequently, and will only be displayed in county view.

When in county view, entire counties will be shaded; the darker the shading indicates more customers are impacted.

According to the outage map, restoration times vary, to find out a restoration time in your area, you must click on the blue circle and zoom in to the area you’re inquiring about, the map can be found here.

If you see a fallen power line or safety hazard involving our equipment, call Duke Energy at 800.POWERON (800.769.3766), or call 911 immediately.

Do not touch a power line or anything in contact with it, and keep others away until help arrives.

As of 1:30 p.m. on December 24, according to Brunswick Electric Member Corporation’s power outage map, there are no reported outages.