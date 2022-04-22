Dunk the Police Chief at the Holden Beach ‘Days at the Dock’ festival

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — This Saturday and Sunday, April 23rd and 24th, the Town of Holden Beach is returning their Days at the Dock festival for the first time since the pandemic began.

The community is invited to bring their families and enjoy various festivities such as a dunking booth, where participants get the chance to “dunk” the police chief for a good cause.

All proceeds and donations will go towards public safety equipment needed for the town.

Raffle tickets, Brunswick County Sheriff’s “Adopt a Pet” unit, hermit crab races, music by Marshal Morgan band, food, and more will be available throughout the two days of the festival.

For the full schedule and more information on this community event, you can click here to read more.