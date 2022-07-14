Dunkin’ bringing next generation store to Whiteville next week

Dunkin' Donuts (Photo: m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — People who live, work and travel through Whiteville can now experience Dunkin’s store of the future, according to the company.

Dunkin’ will open its new restaurant at 1006 Smyrna Drive on Wednesday, July 20th, featuring the brand’s next generation design, with a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies.

The store will open at 9:00 am, awarding the first 50 guests in the drive thru with Free Coffee for a Year to the store.

There will also be a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate, with local dignitaries, the franchisee and crew, and guests.

The new store promises a modern design, premium beverage options, Dunkin’ on Demand and an increased energy efficiency (saving 25% compared to a standard Dunkin’).

“Dunkin’s next generation stores have been exceedingly well-received, and we are proud to bring this innovative restaurant to the community,” franchisee Peter Patel said. “The new modern design and technology updates will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans old and new and help keep Whiteville running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”