Dunkin’ Donuts offering teachers a free cup of coffee on Thursday

(Photo: Dunkin' Donuts)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As teachers return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, Dunkin’ is brewing up the perfect way to say “thank you” to those who go above and beyond for our students.

In celebration of all local educators, participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Wilmington and North Carolina are treating teachers to a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Thursday, September 1st.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” George Ross, local Wilmington Dunkin’ franchisee, said. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”