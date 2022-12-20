Eagle’s Dare of Downtown Wilmington to offer free Friday concerts this summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Wilmington’s newest beer garden and bar will offer free concerts on Friday nights this summer.

The Eagle’s Dare is located in Downtown Wilmington on 3rd Street and is a refurbished gas station.

The free Friday night concert series is scheduled to run from May 5th until July 28th.

The Eagle’s Dare hopes to revive the beloved Downtown Sundown Concert Series and call it ‘Friday Night Live at the Dare’.

The Eagle’s Dare says they are passionate about bringing people together in celebration of our city while also fostering growth within the downtown area.