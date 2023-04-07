Early morning armed robbery reported at Scotchman in Clarkton

An armed robbery took place at the Scotchman in Clarkton early Friday morning (Photo: MGN Online)

CLARKTON, NC (WWAY) — An armed robbery took place early Friday morning in Clarkton.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of the robbery around 12:25 a.m.

No one was harmed and an unknown amount of money was taken. The suspect is still at large, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is described as a black male around five feet tall with a scar on his forehead over his left eye. He was wearing a black mask, black hoodie and black ripped pants when the robbery occurred.

If you have any information about this case you are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at Bladen County Sheriff’s Office 919-862-6960.