Early voting underway in Cape Fear and across NC

Courtesy: Annick Joseph

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Early voting started Thursday in the Cape Fear and across the state, and runs through Saturday, November 5.

Lines started early in Brunswick County at the early voting site at the Leland Cultural Arts Center.

According to election workers, it’s been busy all morning, with nearly 300 people through the doors by noon.

Rick Bates is from out-of-state and says early voting makes it more convenient for voters.

“The early voting, it’s much easier to get to vote, and you get your chance to vote, and you don’t have to wait in line all the time,” Bates said. “I come from Arizona and we had the early ballots that were sent in, and they are sent to your house.”

According to Bates, early voting assures more people will come out to vote; the reason he thinks the option is necessary.

“We don’t have those out here in North Carolina, so it’s just a matter of making sure I get to vote and not have to wait in line for six or seven hours,” Bates said. “People get frustrated and they don’t vote, so it’s really important for that.”

Early voting is drawing some record crowds in other states as well.

For those pressed for time, Brunswick County voters can check wait times online line here, information can be found for each Cape Fear County by clicking below.

Columbus County

Bladen County

Pender County

New Hanover County