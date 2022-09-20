‘Earwigs’ seeking moisture in Cape Fear homes

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– They’re small, slender insects commonly found in bathrooms, and if you’re seeing more of the pests known as earwigs, there’s a reason why.

Experts say recent dry conditions have caused earwigs to find their way into many homes in the Cape Fear.

Earwigs are drawn to moisture, and cannot survive when it’s dry.

“Earwigs can be somewhat of a seasonal insect. While the main thing you are going to see them around your house with is moisture. That’s the main thing bringing them to your house is moisture. If you have a lot of pine straw and mulch around your house, it’s all bringing grounds for earwigs to be. They eat organic matter, so everything being involved with that.” Joseph Barba, End Game Exterminators Owner said.

These bugs can creep through the smallest of cracks and climb great heights.

Earwigs are a year-round pest of the Cape Fear. But, Kevin Snyder, Owner Of Do It Yourself Pest Control, says he sees more people come in searching for earwig solutions during the humid summer months.

“I see a lot of people; I do see a lot with earwigs. When it gets warm at this time of the year, and the moisture, I do see an increase. I do see a lot of ear wigs when it gets really hot and humid. It just really seems this time of year, they’re here.”

To keep these pests away, professionals suggest you avoid the use of pine straw and mulch around your house, seal plumbing fixtures, and properly treat around the outside of your home.

A product you can buy to help control earwigs is Demon WP. Individuals have also seen positive results of spreading Borax along baseboards.