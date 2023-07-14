East Coast Migrant Head Start Project opens location in Rocky Point

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — An educational campus has laid its roots in Rocky Point and is looking to serve families of migrant and seasonal farm workers.

The East Coast Migrant Head Start Project is a seasonal education campus, which was founded in 1974. It currently operates in 48 educational centers in the U.S. and 3,000 children every year.

“What they get is a day, a full day of educational services. We open our doors at 8 o’clock in the morning and we close our doors at 6 o’clock in the afternoon. Our children are taught curriculum, we assess their academic, we deal with any special needs that the children have. Whether that be emotional, may it be physical,” said Chief Executive Officer of ECMHSP Maria Garza.

Mia Morris, ECMHSP Campus Director, says she is ready to help those who need it.

“We’re here, we’re eager to serve. We have space, we’re enrolling and like I said, any families out there who work agriculture, stop by and we’ll be happy to help with the enrollment process,” said Morris.

On top of learning basic education, the program also offers agricultural learning. The children learn how to grow and eat their own food.

The project is something that Maria Garza says is growing happiness on both sides.

“Every time I walk into a classroom what I see is happiness. The smile of the children, how they’re learning. That is evident, they know that they are in a safe place where they’re loved, where they’re nurtured, and I see nothing but happiness. Both ways, not just the children but our staff,” said Garza.