East Columbus High’s Karli Godwin named Gatorade NC Softball Player of the Year

Karli Godwin (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Gatorade has named Karli Godwin of East Columbus High School as the 2022-23 Gatorade North Carolina Softball Player

of the Year.

Godwin is the first Gatorade North Carolina Softball Player of the Year to be chosen from East Columbus High.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Godwin as North Carolina’s best high school softball player.

She now becomes a finalist for the National Softball Player of the Year title.

According to a news release, the 5′ 9″ senior shortstop posted a .731 batting average with 20 home runs this past season, leading the Gators (27-4) to the Class 1A state semifinals. Godwin scored 64 runs, walked 35 times and struck out just once in 131 plate appearances.

Ranked as the nation’s No. 8 recruit in the Class of 2023 by Extra Inning Softball, she swiped 31 bases and drove in 86 runs while posting a .809 on-base percentage and a 1.645 slugging percentage.

Godwin has volunteered locally with the East Columbus High School special education department and the Miracle League buddy program for children with intellectual and physical challenges. She has also donated her time as a youth softball coach.

Godwin has maintained a weighted 4.27 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a national letter of intent to play softball on scholarship at Oklahoma State University this fall.