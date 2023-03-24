Easter egg hunt planned for Wrightsville Beach April 1st

Easter eggs will be up for grabs soon in Wrightsville Beach (Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s almost time for your kids to put their Easter egg hunting skills to the test.

Wrightsville Beach Park is holding a hunt on April 1sts for kids age 10 and under.

The event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. and include different hunts for multiple age groups with staggered start times.

Over 7,000 eggs will be up for grabs, with 5 minute search periods:

3 & under age group at 9:30 a.m.

4 – 6 age group at 9:35 a.m.

7 – 10 age group at 9:40 a.m.

Everyone is asked to recycle the eggs in a specialized bin after their hunt is over.

Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny will also be there to take pictures.