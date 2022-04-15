Easter Sunday Beach Sunrise Services

Brunswick County Beaches

Oak Island- Ocean Crest Pier at 6:30 a.m.
Holden Beach- Held at the pier at 6:30 a.m.
Sunset Beach- Held at the pier at 8:00 a.m.
Ocean Isle Beach- Held at the pier at 8:30 a.m.

 

New Hanover County Beaches

Little Chapel on the Boardwalk- 2 West Fayetteville Street, Wrightsville Beach, 6:30 a.m.
Wrightsville United Methodist Church- Beach Access 19, Wrightsville Beach, 6:30 a.m.
Carolina Beach Community Sunrise Service- Beach Stage, Carolina Beach, 6:30 a.m.
Beach Church at Kure Beach- Ocean Front Park, Kure Beach, 6:30 a.m.

 

Pender County Beaches

Combined Sunrise Service- Beach Access 13, 510 North Shore Dr., Surf City, 6:30 a.m.
Grace Community Church of Topsail- Beach Access #23 (Charlotte Ave), Surf City, 6:30 a.m.

