Easter Sunday Beach Sunrise Services
Brunswick County Beaches
Oak Island- Ocean Crest Pier at 6:30 a.m.
Holden Beach- Held at the pier at 6:30 a.m.
Sunset Beach- Held at the pier at 8:00 a.m.
Ocean Isle Beach- Held at the pier at 8:30 a.m.
New Hanover County Beaches
Little Chapel on the Boardwalk- 2 West Fayetteville Street, Wrightsville Beach, 6:30 a.m.
Wrightsville United Methodist Church- Beach Access 19, Wrightsville Beach, 6:30 a.m.
Carolina Beach Community Sunrise Service- Beach Stage, Carolina Beach, 6:30 a.m.
Beach Church at Kure Beach- Ocean Front Park, Kure Beach, 6:30 a.m.
Pender County Beaches
Combined Sunrise Service- Beach Access 13, 510 North Shore Dr., Surf City, 6:30 a.m.
Grace Community Church of Topsail- Beach Access #23 (Charlotte Ave), Surf City, 6:30 a.m.