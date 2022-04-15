Easter Sunday Beach Sunrise Services

Brunswick County Beaches

Oak Island- Ocean Crest Pier at 6:30 a.m.

Holden Beach- Held at the pier at 6:30 a.m.

Sunset Beach- Held at the pier at 8:00 a.m.

Ocean Isle Beach- Held at the pier at 8:30 a.m.

New Hanover County Beaches

Little Chapel on the Boardwalk- 2 West Fayetteville Street, Wrightsville Beach, 6:30 a.m.

Wrightsville United Methodist Church- Beach Access 19, Wrightsville Beach, 6:30 a.m.

Carolina Beach Community Sunrise Service- Beach Stage, Carolina Beach, 6:30 a.m.

Beach Church at Kure Beach- Ocean Front Park, Kure Beach, 6:30 a.m.

Pender County Beaches

Combined Sunrise Service- Beach Access 13, 510 North Shore Dr., Surf City, 6:30 a.m.

Grace Community Church of Topsail- Beach Access #23 (Charlotte Ave), Surf City, 6:30 a.m.