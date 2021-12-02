Eastern North Carolina man in custody charged in overdose death

Anthony Joseph Reese (Photo: Carteret County Sheriff's Office)

BEAUFORT, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged in connection with the overdose death of a man more than a year ago, a sheriff’s office said.

Carteret County deputies charged Anthony Joseph Reese, 32, of Hubert, following the Jan. 17, 2020, overdose death of David Shane Defeo, according to a news release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. Reese was identified by detectives as having sold the heroin that caused Defeo’s death, the news release said.

Reese, already in custody for a number of drug charges, was served a warrant charging him with death by distribution warrant by Wayne County sheriff’s deputies. Reese is currently being held in Wayne County because of overcrowding in the Carteret County jail.

The death by distribution charge added $100,000 to Reese’s bond, raising the total bond to $650,000. It’s not known if he has an attorney.