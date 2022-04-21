Eden Village partners with Apis Cor. to 3D print tiny homes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local tiny home village working to end homelessness is looking to the future, and futuristic technology to continue their mission.

Eden Village is partnering with Apis Cor. to 3D print concrete homes in the next few years.

Even Village builds tiny homes to house the chronically homeless, and to get them back on their feet. According to Eden Village founder, Thomas Dalton, the company would bring a machine able to print the house’s walls onto the foundation. Using the tech, it would take nearly 25 hours to build all four walls and cost 30 percent less.

Eden Village would still need to build the roof, windows, and doors.