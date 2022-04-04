Egg hunt events, concerts, and movies in the park return to Leland this month

Movie at Founders Park (Photo: Town of Leland)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – The Town of Leland is bringing back some of the community’s favorite springtime events such as egg hunts, and movies and music in the park.

Adults can join in on an egg-stravaganza at Night Hunt on April 7 at 7 p.m. in Founders Park. This popular event will feature food trucks, live music by Gump Fiction, movie trivia, and a flashlight egg hunt with prizes donated by local businesses and restaurants.

All participants must be 21 or older and bring their own flashlight. This event is BYOB, and only beer and wine are allowed.

T’Geaux Boys and Poor Piggys food trucks will be on site. Tickets must be purchased online in advance to participate.

Registration will not be available at the event.

Spring celebrations continue with the Youth Egg Hunt, happening April 16 at 10 a.m. at Northwest District Park. Hunts are available for children up to 10 years old and will be divided into age groups.

Participants are encouraged to bring a basket to collect eggs and prizes, and prepare for a visit from the Easter bunny, who will arrive after all the hunts have finished. This event is free and requires no pre-registration.

Enjoy family movies under the night sky with the return of Movies in the Park.

The series kicks off with Space Jam: A New Legacy on April 9 at 8 p.m. Bring a blanket or chairs, a picnic, and family and friends, but no pets or alcohol.

All movies take place in Founders Park and food trucks will be on site. Other dates and movies for Movies in the Park are listed below:

• May 14, 8:30 p.m. – Luca

• June 4, 9 p.m. – Encanto

• June 18, 9 p.m. – Sing 2

Live at the Park is back for 2022 in Founders Park. The first concert in the series is a rockabilly performance by The Phantom Playboys on April 28 at 6:30 p.m. Bring your own blanket or chair, food, and drink. Food trucks will be on site. Coolers are welcome. Smoking is strictly prohibited on all Town property. All concerts start at 6:30 p.m. Other bands and dates are listed below:

• May 5, 6:30 p.m. – L Shape Lot (performing on their “farewell tour”)

• May 26, 6:30 p.m. – Port City Shakedown

• June 2, 6:30 p.m. – The Tonez