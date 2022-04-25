Egypt: Ruins of ancient temple for Zeus unearthed in Sinai

There are also remains dating to the Christian and early Islamic periods.

(File Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities)

CAIRO (AP) — Antiquities authorities in Egypt say archaeologists have unearthed the ruins of a temple for the ancient Greek god Zeus in the Sinai Peninsula.

The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry says in a statement the temple ruins were found in the Tell el-Farma archaeological site in the northwestern corner of Sinai.

Tell el-Farma, also known by its ancient name Pelusium, dates back to the late Pharaonic period and was also used during Greco-Roman and Byzantine times.

The temple ruins are the latest in a series of ancient discoveries Egypt has touted in the past couple of years in the hope of attracting more tourists.