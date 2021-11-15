Eight wounded in weekend shootings in North Carolina city

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — Eight people were wounded by gunfire in a North Carolina city over the weekend, including three people who were shot while they were in their vehicles, according to police.

Winston-Salem police said four people were wounded early Saturday after gunfire erupted at a party, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. A 38-year-old man whom police have not identified was shot in the head Saturday night when someone shot into a home, police said.

A woman was shot multiple times after someone opened fire on her vehicle and she crashed into an unoccupied apartment building, according to police.

Another woman suffered a gunshot wound to her lower leg after an SUV drove up alongside on U,.S. 52 and shot at her vehicle, police said.

An unidentified victim was seriously injured Sunday when someone shot at their vehicle. The victim told police that while driving through a section of town, someone began shooting at their vehicle.

A 38-year-old man was shot by a resident after firing into a home. A man and a woman were inside the home, and police say the man left the home and shot the suspect in the head. No one inside the house was hurt.