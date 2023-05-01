Elderly and those with disabilities can receive fans through Operation Fan Heat Relief

Fans (Photo: MGN Online)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — As temperatures begin rising, there’s a program in place to help vulnerable adults at risk for heat-related illnesses stay safe during the summer.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Aging and Adult Services is partnering with local service providers to distribute fans to eligible recipients through Operation Fan Heat Relief.

The program runs from May 1 through Oct. 31.

People 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, are eligible to sign up for assistance at local aging agencies across the state. Since 1986, the relief program has purchased fans for older adults and adults with disabilities, providing them with a more comfortable living environment and reducing heat-related illnesses.

The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Dominion and Valassis and allows regional and local agencies to purchase fans for eligible individuals. Local provider agencies can also purchase a limited number of air conditioners based on a person’s specific health conditions.

Last year, the NCDHHS Division of Aging and Adult Services received more than $85,000 in donations, allowing for the distribution of 3,793 fans and 23 air conditioners.

More information about Operation Fan Heat Relief, including tips on preparing for extreme heat and a list of local agencies distributing fans, can be found here.